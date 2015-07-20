(Corrects paragraph 2 to change to "net profit" from "profit
attributable to Halliburton")
July 20 Oilfield services provider Halliburton
Co reported a 93 percent fall in quarterly profit as oil
producers pummeled by a steep decline in oil prices cut drilling
activity, and the company incurred about $400 million in
charges.
Net profit fell to $53 million, or 6 cents per share, in the
second quarter ended June 30 from $775 million, or 91 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 26.5 percent to $5.92 billion.
Halliburton's $35-billion takeover of fellow oilfield
services company Baker Hughes Inc is now expected to
close by Dec. 1, after the two companies agreed with the U.S.
Department of Justice on July 10 to extend the date of the
review.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)