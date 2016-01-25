UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
Jan 25 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded $282 million in charges related to asset write-offs and other items.
Net loss attributable to the company was $28 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $901 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 42 percent to $5.08 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.