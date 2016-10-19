Oct 19 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and increased utilization in North America.

Profit attributable to Halliburton was $6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $54 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 31.3 percent to $3.83 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)