Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
Oct 19 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and increased utilization in North America.
Profit attributable to Halliburton was $6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $54 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 31.3 percent to $3.83 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS