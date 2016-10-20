Oct 20 An increase in rigs being put back to
work in U.S. shale fields is largely being driven by smaller oil
companies drilling less-complex wells that don't need costly,
high-tech services offered by industry leaders such as
Halliburton Co.
The upshot?
Halliburton and larger rival Schlumberger NV's gains
from the rise in rig count is expected to be limited in the
short term as smaller oilfield services companies such as RPC
Inc swoop in to fill the gap.
Large oilfield services providers are typically hired by big
oil companies that want to drill faster and frack wells
intensively with more fluids and sand and multiple frack stages
to boost production.
"We saw a trend of less service-intensive wells, which is
not activity typically worth chasing at today's pricing,"
Halliburton Chief Executive David Lesar said on its
post-earnings call on Wednesday.
Halliburton, which now has the highest market share in the
United States, reported a surprise quarterly profit on
Wednesday, helped mainly by steep cost cuts. Schlumberger is
scheduled to report results after market close on Thursday.
With U.S. oil prices up nearly 40 percent so far this year,
the U.S. oil rig count has not fallen for 16 weeks in a row -
the longest streak since 19 weeks in 2011 - according to data
from oil service firm Baker Hughes Inc.
Smaller oil producers were "first-movers on the crude price
recovery, creating a 'bubble' of shale activity not conducive to
Halliburton from a pricing perspective," said James West,
partner at investment firm Evercore ISI.
These companies tend to drill as cheaply as they can,
deploying so-called "low-calorie" rigs, which are mostly
vertical rigs and are less sophisticated.
More than 60 percent of the 180 rigs that have been added to
the U.S. rig count since it bottomed in May were contracted by
privately held companies, West said.
SMALLER IS BETTER
"I think RPC will continue to gain market share in the near
term," said Wolfe Research analyst Chase Mulvehill, who expects
Halliburton to take back market share in early 2017 as bigger
oil producers put more rigs back to work.
Five of 21 analysts covering RPC have revised their
third-quarter earnings per share estimate in the past 30 days,
by an average of 6.5 percent. The company is expected to report
results on Oct. 26.
Smaller rival Superior Energy Services Inc is also
expected to gain, although the company's customer base is more
diverse than RPC's.
The rigs being deployed are "less about big new capital
programs and more around repairing or trying to sustain a bit of
production," Halliburton President Jeffrey Miller said on
Wednesday.
Halliburton's revenue from North American operations rose 9
percent in the third quarter, the first increase in seven
quarters, but lagged the 14 percent rise in total U.S. rig
count. The company said it expects its revenue to match the
growth in rig count in the fourth quarter.
Schlumberger's North America revenue is also likely to
"slightly lag" the rig count, said Bill Costello, a portfolio
manager at Westwood Holdings Group.
North America accounted for about a quarter of
Schlumberger's total revenue in the second quarter.
