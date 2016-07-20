CARACAS, July 20 Oil services provider
Halliburton Co on Wednesday reported a $148 million loss
as a result of accepting a promissory note in exchange for
unpaid invoices linked to Venezuela operations.
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has built up
more than $19 billion in debts to providers as it struggles with
low oil prices and a decaying socialist economy, leading some
leading service companies to slow operations.
PDVSA President Eulogio del Pino has said the company was
discussing financing agreements with Halliburton, Weatherford
International Plc and Schlumberger NV and was in
talks to securitize provider debts.
Halliburton said in a quarterly earnings report that it
exchanged $200 million in trade receivables for a promissory
note through a financing agreement with its "primary customer in
Venezuela."
It said it subsequently "recorded the note at its fair
market value at the date of exchange, resulting in a $148
million pre-tax loss."
PDVSA and its subsidiaries are the only firms legally
allowed to operate in Venezuelan oil fields.
PDVSA said in its 2015 earnings report that it had issued
$831 million in promissory notes, which pay 6.5 percent interest
and mature in 2019, to pay off providers.
It was not immediately evident if that sum includes the
notes issued to Halliburton.
Industry analysts say that problems in payments to services
providers are linked to reports of declining production at
PDVSA. Del Pino has denied reports of declining production and
insists service company debts are being resolved.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)