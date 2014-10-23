Oct 23 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG

* Says completes strategic partnership for growing foreign business

* Says central component of the strategic alliance with Charlie Investors S.a.rl is its acquisition of 50 pct (- 1 share) of shares in Belgian chocolates manufacturer Bouchard Daskalides NV

* Says in return Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG will have 25 pct participation in U.S. Distributor Charlie Distribution Company LLC