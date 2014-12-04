Dec 4 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG

* Placed in a capital increase 460,000 shares from authorized capital excluding subscription rights of shareholders for a private investor

* Says shares were allocated at a price of 7.20 euros per share

* Says company will thus issue proceeds in the amount of 3,312 million euros excluding fees and costs