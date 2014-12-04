UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 4 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG
* Placed in a capital increase 460,000 shares from authorized capital excluding subscription rights of shareholders for a private investor
* Says shares were allocated at a price of 7.20 euros per share
* Says company will thus issue proceeds in the amount of 3,312 million euros excluding fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources