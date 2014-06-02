June 2 Halma Plc

* Acquisition and disposal

* Acquisition of Rohrback Cosasco Systems Inc. and associated companies

* Halma paid a cash consideration to RCS's private shareholders of $108 million (£64.7 million) for share capital plus $8.0 million (£4.8 million) for cash retained in business

* Completed sale of Monitor Elevator Products, Inc. to Innovation Industries Inc

* Acquisition, which is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, has been funded from halma's

* Sale for a cash consideration of $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: