Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
June 2 Halma Plc
* Acquisition and disposal
* Acquisition of Rohrback Cosasco Systems Inc. and associated companies
* Halma paid a cash consideration to RCS's private shareholders of $108 million (£64.7 million) for share capital plus $8.0 million (£4.8 million) for cash retained in business
* Completed sale of Monitor Elevator Products, Inc. to Innovation Industries Inc
* Acquisition, which is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, has been funded from halma's
* Sale for a cash consideration of $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.