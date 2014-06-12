June 12 Halma Plc
* FY pretax profit rose 15 percent to 138.7 million stg
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 9 percent to 140 million
stg
* Final dividend up 7.1 percent to 6.82 penceper share
* Total dividend up 7 percent to 11.17 penceper share
* Revenue up 9 percnet
* Revenue and profit growth in all four sectors.
* Expect this varied trading environment to continue,
providing both opportunities and challenges including a currency
headwind resulting from increased strength of sterling
