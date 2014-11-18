Nov 18 Halma Plc

* H1 revenue rose 2 percent to 341 million stg

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 4.65 penceper share

* H1 organic growth 5 at constant currency: profit up 7%, revenue up 4%.

* Adjusted profit before taxation increased by 6% to £69.0m

* Order intake since period end has continued to be ahead of revenue and order intake last year

* Order intake since period end has continued to be ahead of revenue and order intake last year

* Remains on track to make further progress in second half of year in line with expectations