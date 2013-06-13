June 13 Health and safety device maker Halma Plc reported an 8 percent rise in full-year profit as growth in the United States and Asia offset a dip in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 130.7 million pounds ($205.02 million) for the year ended March 30 from 120.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased about 7 percent to 619.2 million pounds.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 129.1 million pounds on revenue of 625.2 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.