June 12 British health and safety device maker Halma Plc reported a 9 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong growth in China.

Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 140.2 million pounds ($235.4 million) for the 52 weeks ended March 29, from 128.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to 676.5 million pounds. Revenue in Asia-Pacific region was up 11 percent propelled by strong sales in China, where revenue rose 26 percent. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)