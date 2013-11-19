Nov 19 Health and safety device maker Halma Plc
reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit helped
by more demand for its products in the United States and Asia
pacific.
Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test
kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said
adjusted pretax profit rose to 65.1 million pounds ($104.9
million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 28 from 59.7 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue rose about 12 percent to 333.1 million
pounds.
The company said on Tuesday that revenue in Asia Pacific
increased 15 percent, propelled by a 32 percent growth in China
where it made an acquisition in January.
Revenue from the United States - the company's largest
market - grew 15 percent to 108 million pounds.
"Order intake since the period end has continued to be
slightly ahead of revenue and in line with our expectations.
Halma remains on track to make further progress in the second
half of the year," Chief Executive Andrew Williams said in a
statement.
The company, which completed 6 acquisitions during 2012-13,
said, "Our search effort for new additions to the group has been
maintained and, as targeted, we are finding more opportunities
in our safety sectors and in Asia."
The company raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 4.35
pence per share.