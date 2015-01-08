(Repeats with no changes)
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Jan 7 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
believes it has a multibillion-dollar cancer drug on
its hands.
The drug, PEGPH20, being tested against pancreatic cancer,
has the potential to help treat several other types of solid
tumor cancers, its chief executive said in an interview.
Halozyme discussed interim data from a Phase II study of
PEGPH20 with analysts and investors in New York on Wednesday,
demonstrating its likelihood of delaying a worsening of the
deadly cancer. Final results of the pancreatic study are
expected late this year or early 2016.
PEGPH20 can "enhance the effectiveness of a wide range of
anti-cancer therapies in a wide range of tumors," Halozyme CEO
Helen Torley said.
PEGPH20 is the only drug that targets the enzyme hyaluronan
(HA) which builds in tumors, creating pressure that blocks blood
flow and restricts access of cancer drugs to the tumor. PEGPH20
restores that access.
"All that matters is that the tumor has to have a high
concentration of hyaluronan," said Torley, who previously worked
at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Halozyme expects to develop the drug with a companion
diagnostic to determine which patients are likely to benefit
from adding PEGPH20 to their treatment.
"It's a blockbuster in waiting," said Torley, using the term
for medicines with more than $1 billion in annual sales.
"There's no doubt, when we think about the percentage of
high HA patients in these tumors, and how one might be able to
support a price and value, you get to a blockbuster pretty
readily."
Halozyme plans discussions with U.S. regulators in the first
half of 2015 on the design of a larger pancreatic cancer trial
that would support approval of the drug.
High HA tumors are associated with poor patient outcomes,
Torley said. "We're dealing with a big unmet need population
that are not responding to the current standard of care."
Halozyme is also planning PEGPH20 studies in advanced
non-small cell lung cancer in combination with the chemotherapy
docetaxel, and with one of the new drugs from the highly
promising PD-1 inhibitor class that helps the immune system
fight cancer.
Halozyme dealt with an increased blood clot risk that halted
the Phase II study for a time last year, and slashed nearly 50
percent from the company's share price, by adding a blood
thinner.
Investors were buoyed by Wednesday's presentation. Halozyme
shares closed up 24.4 percent at $12.52.
