June 5 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
jumped about 11 percent a day after the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration lifted a hold on a trial testing an advanced
version of the company's flagship drug delivery technology.
The company said on Wednesday it would restart enrolling
patients for the trial following the approval of an amended
study design by an independent review boards.
The regulator imposed the hold in April, after Halozyme
voluntarily halted the mid-stage study over concerns of a
possible difference in the rate of blood clots found in
pancreatic cancer patients receiving Halozyme's treatment and
those given approved cancer therapies.
Halozyme said it had revised its study design to include
another main goal, which will assess the rate of blood clots in
patients receiving the therapy.
The trial is testing a more potent form of Halozyme's
existing technology to deliver chemotherapy drugs intravenously
and prolong the effectiveness of its synthetic enzyme, Hylenex,
in the blood stream.
Hylenex helps in the absorption of other medications by
breaking down a protective barrier that surrounds cartilage and
tumors.
Halozyme said it plans to enroll about 100 patients in
addition to the 100 already in the trial.
The San Diego-based company's shares closed at $8.08 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday.
