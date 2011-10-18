(Corrects name of CEO, Hercpetin sales)

* European regulatory filing expected in 2012

* Halozyme patents valid through at least 2024

By Deena Beasley

Oct 18 Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO.O), which specializes in reformulating drug products available only as infusions, said a pivotal trial of subcutaneous Herceptin, the cancer drug sold by Roche ROG.VX, met its goals.

The under-the-skin injections offer a faster, more convenient way to administer the drug, according to Halozyme Chief Executive Officer Gregory Frost. Herceptin had 2010 global sales of $6.8 billion.

In addition, Halozyme's enzyme technology is patented globally until 2024, with formulation patents extending beyond that, he said.

The Phase 3 Roche trial, involving patients with a specific type of breast cancer, showed that women receiving the subcutaneous injection responded to the drug as well as women treated with intravenous Herceptin, Halozyme said on Monday.

No new safety signals were observed, with the most common side effects being infections and anemia, the company said.

Frost said Roche plans to file next year for European regulatory approval of subcutaneous ready-to-use Herceptin, which takes about five minutes to administer, compared with at least 30 minutes for the intravenous infusion.

Halozyme said the new formulation may also reduce pharmacy time since no preparation is needed.

Roche is expected to present full details of the trial at an upcoming medical conference.

Halozyme said it is "comfortable" with Wall Street estimates of a mid-single-digit royalty from Roche on sales of subcutaneous Herceptin. It also earns milestone payments from the development deal.

Roche is also conducting pivotal trials of subcutaneous Halozyme-engineered Rituxan, also known as MabThera, in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Both Herceptin and Rituxan are monoclonal antibodies that require such large-volume doses that they cannot currently be given subcutaneously. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)