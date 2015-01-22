Jan 22 Hals-Development OAO :

* Says on Dec. 9 VTB Bank through Bank of Moscow increased its indirect stake in company to 45.2 pct from 42.27 pct

* Says direct VTB Bank's stake remained at 51.24 pct and as result total VTB bank's stake in company increased to 96.44 pct from 93.51 pct

* The stake has been raised as result of Bank of Moscow's mandatory offer for Hals-Development's shares Source text: bit.ly/1BgxTOU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)