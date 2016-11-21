BRIEF-Good Com Asset to set up unit in China
* Says it to set up a wholly owned business consulting unit in China in March
ALMATY Nov 21 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender, Halyk Bank , raised its 2016 net income guidance to around 120 billion tenge ($353 million) on Monday from a previous forecast of over 100 billion tenge.
The bank said in a presentation on its website it now forecast interest-earning assets to grow 27-30 percent this year, up from the previously expected 15-20 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Says it to set up a wholly owned business consulting unit in China in March
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition