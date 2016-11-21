ALMATY Nov 21 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender, Halyk Bank , raised its 2016 net income guidance to around 120 billion tenge ($353 million) on Monday from a previous forecast of over 100 billion tenge.

The bank said in a presentation on its website it now forecast interest-earning assets to grow 27-30 percent this year, up from the previously expected 15-20 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning)