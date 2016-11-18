ALMATY Nov 18 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's No.2
lender by assets, said on Friday is has considered merging with
Kazkommertsbank, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender, but
"there can be no certainty that this will lead to commencement
of negotiations".
Commenting on a Reuters report of talks, the bank said in a
statement: "Indeed, during 2016 within the framework of general
discussions a number of scenarios of banking sector developments
were considered, which in our view cannot be treated as
conducting negotiations."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Lowe)