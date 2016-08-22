ALMATY Aug 22 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, raised its 2016 net income guidance on Monday to more than 100 billion tenge ($295 million) from 60-80 billion tenge, the bank said in a presentation on its website.

In 2015, Halyk posted a profit of 120.3 billion tenge and last Friday the lender said it had made 57.1 billion tenge in the first half of 2016. ($1 = 338.82 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)