BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
ALMATY Aug 22 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, raised its 2016 net income guidance on Monday to more than 100 billion tenge ($295 million) from 60-80 billion tenge, the bank said in a presentation on its website.
In 2015, Halyk posted a profit of 120.3 billion tenge and last Friday the lender said it had made 57.1 billion tenge in the first half of 2016. ($1 = 338.82 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.