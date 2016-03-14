(Writes through with 2016 outlook)

ALMATY, March 14 Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, Halyk Bank, warned investors its net income and dividend payout may fall sharply this year due to a depreciation of the tenge currency and a slowdown in the oil-dominated economy.

The bank said on Monday it expected its net income to drop to 60-80 billion tenge ($175-233 million) this year from 120 billion tenge in 2015.

"We are guiding for lower net income first of all because of higher funding costs," deputy chief executive Dauren Karabayev told a telephone conference.

High interest rates - 15 percent for overnight loans on the money market - are a direct consequence of the depreciation of the tenge which has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since last August.

Kazakhstan's central bank, which kept its policy rate unchanged at 17 percent on Monday, hopes this policy will support the national currency which was previously pegged to the dollar.

Halyk has also registered a pick-up in non-performing loans, especially among those denominated in foreign currency and in sectors such as agriculture and real estate, Karabayev said.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to the economy," he said. "Overall, we do not expect that 2016 will be a strong year but 2017 should be a much better year in terms of gross domestic product growth."

Halyk reported a 5.2 percent rise in 2015 net income on Monday, partly driven by the short-term effect of the tenge depreciation which inflated its loan book and related income.

But Karabayev said Halyk may this year deviate from its official policy of paying out 15 to 50 percent of net income in dividends.

"The board is considering paying no dividend this year," he said. "(If such a move is made) it will be a one-off."

($1 = 343.32 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Mark Potter)