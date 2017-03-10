ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).

The bank said its net interest income had risen 14.5 percent in the same period, while fees and commission income was up 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)