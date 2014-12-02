Soccer -Atletico agree land deal with Madrid council for new stadium
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
ALMATY Dec 2 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said net income for the first nine months of 2014 soared 63.8 percent, mainly due to a rise in loans and in interest rate on these loans.
Halyk, the country's most profitable bank, said its net profit stood at 92 billion tenge ($508 million) in January-September of this year. ($1 = 181.0000 Kazakhstan tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
* Pricing of fifth whole loan securities transaction, offering of about $640 million of guaranteed senior & non-guaranteed subordinate actual loss securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported net income of $10.9 million for year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $11 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mCcb7j Further company coverage: