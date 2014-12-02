* Bad debt impairments drop by 97 pct
* Nine-month net interest margin grows to 5.6 pct
ALMATY Dec 2 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank
, the Central Asian nation's second-largest
lender by assets, posted a 63.8 percent rise in net income on a
sharp reduction in bad debt.
Halyk, the country's most profitable bank, reported net
profit of 92 billion tenge ($508 million) for the year to Sept.
30, with impairment charges down 96.9 percent thanks largely to
the repayment of overdue loans by corporate clients.
During the second and third quarters Halyk wrote off fully
provisioned non-performing loans worth 14.2 billion tenge and
57.8 billion tenge respectively.
"The bank will continue collection of these written-off
loans in accordance with its normal business procedures," Halyk
said.
Net lending, meanwhile, was up 2.3 percent and the net
interest margin, an indicator of a bank's efficiency, rose to
5.6 percent, against 4.8 percent in the same period last year.
($1 = 181.09 tenge)
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)