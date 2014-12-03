ALMATY Dec 3 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, raised its net profit forecast for this year to up to 110 billion tenge ($606 million) due to a rise in lending and a steep fall in bad debt.

The country's most profitable bank raised its net profit forecast for 2014 to between 95 billion and 100 billion tenge in August from an earlier estimate of 90 billion tenge.

"Now we can speak with confidence about more than 100 billion tenge (in net profit), in the neighbourhood of 110 billion tenge," Umut Shayakhmetova, who chairs the bank's management board, told journalists on Wednesday.

Halyk reported a 63.8 percent rise in net profit in January-September to 92 billion tenge on Tuesday, thanks largely to the repayment of overdue loans by corporate clients.

Shayakhmetova forecast Halyk's net interest margin (NIM), an indicator of a bank's efficiency, to rise above 5.7 percent for the full year of 2014. Halyk's NIM rose to 5.6 percent in January-September from 4.8 percent in the same period of 2013.

She said she expected the bank's loan portfolio to grow by between 5 and 7 percent this year.

Halyk's largest single shareholder is Almex, a holding company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev.

