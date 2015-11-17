ALMATY Nov 17 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" at 92 billion tenge ($299.3 million) from a year earlier. ($1 = 307.4400 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anand Basu)