ALMATY Aug 19 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 20.9 percent year-on-year increase in second-quarter net income on Friday.

The London-listed bank made a profit of 34.2 billion tenge ($101 million) in the quarter, supported by higher interest income as well as fees and commission income, it said in a statement. ($1 = 338.51 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)