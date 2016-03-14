ALMATY, March 14 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its 2015 net profit rose to 120.3 billion tenge ($350.4 million) from 114.4 billion tenge a year earlier.

The figure, published in a financial report on the bank's website, was better than Halyk's own forecast of 100 billion tenge and VTB Capital's estimate of 105.0 billion tenge. ($1 = 343.92 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)