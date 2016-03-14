UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
ALMATY, March 14 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its 2015 net profit rose to 120.3 billion tenge ($350.4 million) from 114.4 billion tenge a year earlier.
The figure, published in a financial report on the bank's website, was better than Halyk's own forecast of 100 billion tenge and VTB Capital's estimate of 105.0 billion tenge. ($1 = 343.92 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.