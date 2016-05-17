ALMATY May 17 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 32 percent drop in first-quarter net income on Tuesday, blaming a jump in interest expenses and loan provisions.

Halyk's net income fell to 18.29 billion tenge (about $56 million) in the quarter from 26.97 billion tenge a year earlier, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)