ALMATY May 16 Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank , posted a 67.9 percent rise in first-quarter net income on Tuesday, while also revising up the year-earlier earnings.

The bank's net income was 38.5 billion tenge ($123.2 million) in the first quarter, it said in a statement. Halyk revised its net income for the first quarter of 2016 to 22.9 billion tenge from 18.3 billion tenge. ($1 = 313.52 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)