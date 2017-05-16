BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
ALMATY May 16 Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank , posted a 67.9 percent rise in first-quarter net income on Tuesday, while also revising up the year-earlier earnings.
The bank's net income was 38.5 billion tenge ($123.2 million) in the first quarter, it said in a statement. Halyk revised its net income for the first quarter of 2016 to 22.9 billion tenge from 18.3 billion tenge. ($1 = 313.52 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing