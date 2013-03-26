BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
ALMATY, March 26 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it expects its net profit to rise to 74 billion tenge ($491 million) this year from 70 billion tenge in 2012.
Halyk also expects its gross loan portfolio to grow by 10 percent this year after a 9.9 percent rise in 2012, the bank said in a presentation to investors. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Birrane)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.