* Halyk rules out share swap option proposed by government
* Says may purchase BTA, depending on its valuation
(Adds quotes, detail, background)
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, June 18 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank
, the central Asian nation's largest lender, said on
Tuesday it expected to sell its pension fund by the end of 2013,
making clear it preferred cash to the government's offer of
shares in state-run Bank BTA.
J.P. Morgan Chase has valued Halyk's private pension
fund, Kazakhstan's largest pension fund by assets, at between
$576 million and $715 million, Halyk Board Chairman Alexander
Pavlov told reporters.
He said the bank was now expecting the government to give
its own estimate of the fund's value.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the government
in January to nationalise the country's pension system by
merging the assets of private pension funds into a single
state-owned fund to support fast economic growth.
Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov told Reuters in
March that the government planned to nationalise the country's
three largest pension funds this year by paying for them in
state-owned shares in local banks.
A government order instructed sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna to offer Halyk Bank a swap of its
private pension fund for shares in BTA, the country's
third-largest bank by assets, which was bailed out during the
financial crisis.
Voicing Halyk Bank's position after months of deliberations,
Pavlov said the deals on the sale of Halyk's pension fund and
the purchase of BTA "ought to be parallel". "These ought to be
separate, exclusively cash deals," he said.
Pavlov said BTA's due diligence was only beginning, and
Halyk Bank would decide - depending on the valuation of BTA - on
whether it should enter BTA or not.
"It will all depend on the final price (for BTA)," he said.
"BTA is quite a complex mechanism. We do not have a task to
undermine Halyk Bank by buying BTA."
BTA won creditor approval for its second debt restructuring
in as many years at the end of 2012, aimed at cutting its debt
of $11 billion by around 70 percent through a mix of write-offs
and a debt-for-equity refinancing by Samruk-Kazyna.
At the start of this year, bad loans accounted for 78.2
percent of BTA's total loan portfolio.
Halyk's pension fund held assets worth 1.112 trillion tenge
($7.4 billion) as of May 1, 2013 and alone accounted for a third
of all pension fund assets in Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Tom Pfeiffer)