(Adds details)

ALMATY May 21 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said on Monday its net profit rose 58 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and bad debt charges fell by more than a third.

Halyk, part-owned by a company controlled by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter and son-in-law, said net profit was 16.8 billion tenge ($114 million) in the three months to March 2012.

Kazakhstan's banks have struggled to recover from the financial crisis even though the country's economy is buoyant and grew 7.5 percent last year, helped by high oil prices.

The banks are still weighed down by toxic loans, the legacy of exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding. Sector wide, non-performing loans have remained above 30 percent for three years.

Halyk said in a statement that net interest income rose 46.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Its impairment charge decreased by 36.3 percent, the bank said.

The bank did not give any new forecast for its full-year profit. It has previously said that it expects net income of around 50 billion tenge in 2012.

Total assets grew by 11.9 percent compared with a year ago and its net interest margin was 4.9 percent, compared with 4.3 percent in the same period a year ago.

Halyk said net loans to customers fell by 3.2 percent in the first quarter, due to a decline in corporate loans and mortgages that was partially offset by increasing consumer loans.

The bank said 30-day non-performing loans rose to 20.5 percent of gross loans by March 31 from 19.8 percent on Dec. 31, 2011. The percentage of 90-day non-performing loans also increased.

(Reporting by Robin Paxton. Editing by Jane Merriman)