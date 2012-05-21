* Samruk-Kazyna still has 13 pct of Halyk shares
* Halyk's first-quarter net profit up 58 percent
(Recasts with planned share buyback)
By Robin Paxton and Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, May 21 Halyk Bank ,
Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, aims over the next few
months to buy back all its preference shares bought by the state
during the financial crisis.
"Our plan is by end of the second quarter to be able to
exercise the (buyback) option either in full or at least for the
largest part of it. If anything remains, we'll exercise it in
the beginning of the third quarter," deputy chief executive
Dauren Karabayev told a teleconference with investors on Monday.
In 2009, as part of an anti-crisis programme, Kazakhstan's
sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna acquired 20.9
percent of ordinary shares in Halyk for 27 billion tenge ($182
million) and 50.3 percent of its preference shares for 33
billion tenge ($223 million).
Halyk is part-owned by Almex, a holding controlled by
President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter and son-in-law. Almex
holds the buyback option.
In April 2011 Halyk and Almex bought out 19.8 percent of the
ordinary shares from the state for around 33 billion tenge.
According to Halyk data, Samruk-Kazyna still holds half of
its preference shares, or around 13 percent of all its shares.
As of Sept. 30, 2011, Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her
husband Timur Kulibayev held 44.51 percent of all shares in the
bank. The remaining shares in the bank are held by small
shareholders with less than 5 percent.
Halyk said earlier on Monday that net profit rose 58 percent
in the first quarter and bad debt charges fell by more than a
third.
The bank said net profit was 16.8 billion tenge ($114
million) in the three months to March 2012.
Kazakhstan's banks have struggled to recover from the
financial crisis even though the country's economy, helped by
high oil prices, grew 7.5 percent last year.
The banks are still weighed down by toxic loans, the legacy
of exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive
reliance on external funding. Sector wide, non-performing loans
have remained above 30 percent for three years.
Halyk said in a statement that net interest income rose 46.6
percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Its impairment charge
decreased by 36.3 percent, the bank said.
The bank did not give any new forecast for its full-year
profit. It has previously said it expects net income of around
50 billion tenge in 2012.
Total assets grew by 11.9 percent compared with a year ago,
and its net interest margin was 4.9 percent, compared with 4.3
percent in the same period a year ago.
Halyk said net loans to customers fell by 3.2 percent in the
first quarter, due to a decline in corporate loans and mortgages
that was partially offset by increasing consumer loans.
The bank said 30-day non-performing loans rose to 20.5
percent of gross loans by March 31 from 19.8 percent on Dec. 31,
2011. The percentage of 90-day non-performing loans also
increased.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin
Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jane Merriman and Will
Waterman)