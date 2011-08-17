* Largest shareholder has option to buy out Halyk shares

* No plans to borrow on world markets this year

ALMATY, Aug 17 Halyk Bank (HSBKq.L), Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, may buy back more than 50 percent of its preferred shares from sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna this year.

"It is quite possible that (the buyback of) preferred shares will take place this year," chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova told Reuters on Wednesday . "We are now at quite an advanced stage of negotiations."

Halyk Bank and its main shareholder -- holding group Almex -- this year bought back 19.8 percent of its ordinary shares from the state for around 33 billion tenge ($226 million).

Almex is owned by entrepreneur Timur Kulibayev and his wife Dinara, a daughter of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It now owns 69.3 percent of Halyk's ordinary shares and has an option to buy Samruk-Kazyna's preferred stock.

Kazakhstan's banking sector was among the first and hardest hit by the global financial crisis. In January, Halyk became the first Kazakh bank to tap international financial markets with a bond issue after the crisis.

Shayakhmetova said the bank had more than $5 billion in liquid assets and planned no new borrowings abroad in 2011.

"We have a pretty large safety margin. We do not plan to enter capital markets this year. This is out of the question," she said.

Halyk said on Tuesday first-half net income grew 27 percent year-on-year to 21.1 billion tenge.

In 2010, Halyk's full-year net income more than doubled to 36.2 billion tenge. The bank has said it planned to grow net income to as much as 45 billion tenge and increase its loan portfolio by 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)