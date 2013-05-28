* Q1 net profit jumps 14.6 pct to $128 mln
* Impairment charge plunges to reflect better loan quality
* No full-year profit forecast for 2013 yet
ALMATY, May 28 Halyk Bank ,
Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday
its net profit rose 14.6 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter, while impairment charges dwindled as loan portfolio
quality stabilised.
Halyk, Kazakhstan's most profitable bank which is controlled
by a company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter
Dinara and son-in-law Timur Kulibayev, said net profit was 19.3
billion tenge ($128 million) in the three months to March 31,
2013.
Net income soared by 77.1 percent last year to 70 billion
tenge ($464 million), beating its own forecasts. The bank did
not give any forecast for its full-year profit in 2013.
Oil-rich Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, managed
to weather the global financial crisis without allowing its
gross domestic product to shrink.
But the country's banking sector is still haunted by
non-performing loans (NPLs), the legacy of its past
over-exposure to bloated real estate markets and heavy reliance
on external borrowing.
Halyk's impairment charge decreased by 68.6 percent in the
first quarter in year-on-year terms, the bank said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Dmitry Solovyov in
Almaty; Editing by David Cowell)