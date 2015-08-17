* Profit falls though net interest income up 14.2 pct

* Impairment charges, operating expenses weigh

* Net interest margin rises to 6.7 pct

ALMATY, Aug 17 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, reported first-half net profit down 13.7 percent to 55.277 billion tenge ($293.4 million) on Monday hurt by higher operating expenses and impairment charges.

The Central Asian nation's most profitable bank, Halyk said interest income grew by 14.2 percent in the January-June period from a year earlier.

However, impairment charges rose by 19.5 percent and operating expenses by 11.5 percent, mainly due to increases in bank salaries, it said.

Its net interest margin grew to 6.7 percent from 5.6 percent.

Assets grew by 5.2 percent and loans to customers rose by 6.7 percent, it said.

Halyk's largest single shareholder is Almex, a holding company owned by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's middle daughter Dinara and her entrepreneur husband Timur Kulibayev.

The bank said in March that it expected its net profit to fall to 100 billion tenge this year from 114.4 billion in 2014.

($1 = 188.35 tenge)

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)