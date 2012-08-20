* H1 net profit up 50 pct yr/yr to 31.6 bln tenge

* Net interest income up 61.1 pct to 37.3 bln tenge

* No change to bank's profit target (Adds details)

ALMATY, Aug 20 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, posted a 50 percent increase in net profit for the first six months of the year as its net interest income and assets grew, the bank said on Monday.

Halyk, which vies with Kazkommertsbank as Kazakhstan's largest bank, said first-half net income reached 31.6 billion tenge ($211.8 million).

Net interest income rose by 61.1 percent year-on-year to 37.3 billion tenge, while total assets rose by 13.5 percent.

Many Kazakh banks continue to be troubled by the legacy of the last global financial crisis, which laid bare the sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

Halyk said its 30- and 90-day non-performing loans decreased to 20.1 percent and 18.8 percent of gross loans respectively as of June 30, due to an overall increase in loans to customers during the second quarter of this year.

Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova said in May that Halyk Bank could beat its 2012 net profit target of 50 billion tenge.

The bank did not revise its profit target in Monday's statement. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by David Holmes)