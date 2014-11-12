Nov 12 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Successful third quarter of 2014 - further progress in acquisitions and sales

* Says income from rents and leases first nine months rose by 3.8 pct on previous year's level to total of 34.9 million euros

* Says result from sale of investment property as at Sept. 30 was 10.3 million euros after 350 thousand in previous year

* Net profit for period was up in first three quarters of year and more than doubled to 16.2 million euros (previous year: 7.7 million euros)

* FFO was around 18.7 million euros or 0.41 euros per share in first nine months

* Managing board is standing by its basic estimates and forecasts regarding future business prospects as published in 2013 annual report

* NAV amounted to 8.22 euros per share as at Sept. 30 (eur8.25 as at 31 december 2013)

* Is aiming for growth of around 3% to 4%, with ffo for current financial year to rise by a similar amount

* Says rise in rental income for year as a whole forecast at beginning of year is likely to be a little more moderate