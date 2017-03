Aug 12 Hamborner Reit AG : * Says rental and leasing income up around 5% * Says net profit for the period doubles, FFO increases around 2 * Says H1 net profit EUR11.8 million * Says FFO was around EUR12.7 million or EUR0.28 per share in the first six

months * Says aiming for a rise of around 3% to 4% in rental income, with FFO to rise

by a similar amount in 2014 * Reuters poll average for Hamborner Reit Q2 rental income was 10.6 million

EUR, FFO 6.1 million