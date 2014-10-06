BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
Oct 6 HAMBORNER REIT AG
* Says has signed purchase agreement for two retail properties in Koblenz and Siegen valued at a total of around 24 million euros
* Says transfer of two properties is expected before end of Nov. 2014
* Says purchase price for property in Koblenz is 11 million euros
* Purchase price of property in Siegen is 13 million euros and gross initial yield is around 7.2 pct, rental income amounts to around 931,000 euros p.a.
* Says seller does not wish to be named
* Says Koblenz property rental income amounts to around 632,000 euros p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.