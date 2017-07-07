UPDATE 2-G20 communique exposes divide with U.S. on climate policy
* Leaders set out differences between U.S., others on climate
HAMBURG-TILLERSON SAYS HOW ASSAD LEAVES IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT SOMEWHERE IN THAT POLITICAL PROCESS THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION AWAY FROM HIM AND HIS FAMILY
* Leaders set out differences between U.S., others on climate
HAMBURG, July 8 Russian gas has a competitive advantage over liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe due to lower production and transportation costs, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.
HAMBURG, July 8 A final statement agreed on Saturday by the leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers exposed a divide between the United States and other G20 members on the Paris climate accord aimed at combating climate change.