FOREX-Dollar drifts, awaits Trump's stimulus plans
* Pound struggles after falling on fresh Brexit woes (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
Oct 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term rating on Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District, Mass.'s general obligation bonds to AA-plus from double-A, citing its strong financial profile.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade is due to the district's "very strong credit characteristics and financial profiles of the two member towns: Hamilton and Wenham," S&P said.
* Pound struggles after falling on fresh Brexit woes (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist