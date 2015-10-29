Oct 29 Chinese footwear retailer C.banner International Holdings said it would buy British toy store chain Hamleys for 100 million pounds ($153 million) in cash.

C.banner had announced earlier this week that it was in talks with France's Ludendo Groupe to buy Hamleys. ($1 = 0.6539 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)