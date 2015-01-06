(Adds comments from lawyers, further divorce details)
By Joshua Schneyer
Jan 6 Harold Hamm, the chief executive of oil
driller Continental Resources who is embroiled in a
bitter divorce, offered to pay his former wife $974.8 million,
but she rejected a hand-written check, lawyers for both sides
said on Tuesday.
Hamm's offer would have paid his ex-wife, Sue Ann Arnall,
immediately the full cash value of what he owes based on a
November divorce ruling by an Oklahoma County judge.
The lawyers said Arnall did not want to accept the check for
fear of hurting her appeal of that decision.
Michael Burrage, Hamm's lawyer, said in an email that Arnall
could still cash the check if she wants to, and Hamm had
borrowed funds to ensure there would be enough cash in his
account to cover it.
Hamm's offer to pay his ex-wife should stop the interest of
more than $93,000 per day that has accrued on the award since
November, his lawyer said.
One of Arnall's lawyers, Ron Barber, said that she has no
plan to cash the check since accepting Hamm's payment could hurt
her appeal. Arnall and Hamm both appeared in Oklahoma court on
Tuesday, in part seeking to clarify how much of the November
award to Sue Ann should be made available to her pending appeals
in the case.
Oklahoma County Judge Howard Haralson did not offer a dollar
amount. Hamm's lawyers said that Arnall could file an
application for temporary relief or borrow money to fund her
appeal and living costs if necessary.
Both Arnall, who was formerly Sue Ann Hamm and resumed using
her birth name after the divorce, and Hamm have appealed the
November divorce judgment. Appeals are set to be heard by the
Oklahoma Supreme Court, Reuters reported earlier.
"We are seeking clarification of the court's November 10
order at today's hearing and can not accept any payments,
pending such clarification, without jeopardizing Ms Arnall's
rights on appeal," Barber said in an email.
Arnall, a former Continental executive who was married to
Hamm for 26 years, contends that her award of around $1 billion
in cash and assets was inadequate and allowed Hamm to keep the
lion's share of a fortune her lawyers valued as high as $18
billion.
Hamm had already paid his former wife more than $20 million
during the divorce proceedings.
Hamm's appeal contends that the $1 billion award was too
steep. Hamm has lost billions tied to the value of his 68
percent stake in Continental in recent months, which his legal
team blames on the sharp fall in oil prices.
ONE OF BIGGEST U.S. DIVORCES
The dueling appeals are the latest twist in one of the
largest divorce cases in U.S. history. The contest pits
America's biggest owner of oil against an attorney ex-wife
intent on showing that the Hamm fortune stemmed from hard work -
both his and hers - during a 26-year marriage.
Hamm contends his Continental stake, which he owned before
meeting Arnall, surged in value during the marriage due to
"passive" or market factors, like rising oil prices.
Oklahoma law says only marital wealth stemming from active
efforts or skills of either spouse should be split in a divorce.
The appeals risk dragging Hamm and his Oklahoma City-based
oil company deeper into a divorce battle that is already in its
third year. The fight has entailed tens of millions of dollars
in costs and a 10-week trial that ended in October.
The case was conducted mostly behind closed doors, after
the judge ruled that opening it would harm Continental.
November's judgment, while one of the biggest on record,
allowed Hamm to retain his majority stake in Continental, the
top driller in North Dakota's oil boom.
But the value of his Continental shares has fallen by more
than half, to around $8.2 billion, since the trial started in
August. The company has said its CEO's divorce has not had an
impact on its business or operations.
