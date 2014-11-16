(Corrects first name of Sue Ann Hamm in third paragraph)
By Joshua Schneyer
Nov 16 Just how much of Harold Hamm's fortune
was amassed through his skill and hard work?
That was a key question that Oklahoma divorce judge Howard
Haralson had to weigh in his decision last week, when he ordered
Hamm, the chief executive officer of Continental Resources
- and Oklahoma's richest person - to hand over more than
$1 billion in cash and assets to his ex-wife in one of the
largest-ever U.S. divorce judgments.
Haralson awarded Sue Ann Hamm just 6 percent of the $18
billion fortune her lawyers say the couple had amassed at the
start of the divorce trial in August.
Harold Hamm called the judgment "fair and equitable," but
his ex-wife called it unfair and plans to appeal.
Several divorce lawyers said they were surprised by how
small the award was.
"I would have expected that a larger percentage of the
wealth be attributed to marital skill and labor," said Carolyn
Thompson, an Oklahoma family law expert. "Instead, the judge is
ruling that the vast majority of the increase was attributable
to market factors outside of Harold Hamm's control."
Under Oklahoma law, the growing value of assets - including
premarital property - is typically split up if it resulted from
the efforts or skills of either spouse during the marriage. The
Hamm marriage lasted 26 years, and the couple had no prenuptial
agreement.
While Haralson ruled that much of Harold Hamm's fortune was
gained through "passive" means, his 80-page ruling is a window
into how, during the marriage, the CEO was often deeply involved
in even the most picayune tasks of running his company.
Hamm, who is also chairman of Continental's board, was
considered a "micro-manager" by employees, it says. For years,
he insisted on personally signing off on new oil wells, the
purchase of land leases for drilling and all "petty cash"
expenses of more than $500.
Harold Hamm "has always been the majority shareholder of
Continental, and as such has had the ultimate authority to make
decisions for Continental," one passage read.
Through a series of shrewd land acquisitions and drilling
campaigns approved by Harold Hamm, Continental's value rose from
less than $50 million when the couple wed to around $20 billion.
Haralson's ruling allows the CEO to keep most of the 400-fold
rise in his 68 percent Continental stake.
That stake was worth around $18 billion when the trial began
but has since dropped to around $13.3 billion, after
Continental's share price fell.
Only a small part of the growth, or $1.4 billion, "resulted
from efforts, skills, or expended funds of either spouse" during
the marriage, Haralson found.
Under Oklahoma law, only that "active" growth in wealth is
subject to division.
The $1 billion judgment "seems like a small amount," said
New York divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman. "Mr. Hamm's argument
was one of passive appreciation, but maybe the court just looked
at the magnitude of the assets and thought it just didn't want
to go beyond that award."
JED CLAMPETT DEFENSE
To limit his potential payout, Harold Hamm's lawyers argued
that most of Continental's growth was passive, or the result of
factors beyond his control, such as rising oil prices.
Continental shares have fallen recently along with world oil
prices, but per barrel prices are still up sharply from when the
Hamms wed.
Some who followed the case dubbed it the Jed Clampett
defense, a reference to the father figure in the 1960s TV series
"The Beverly Hillbillies" who became rich through dumb luck by
striking oil while out hunting.
Hamm founded Continental in 1967. The firm now holds a
leading position in North Dakota's oil-rich Bakken Shale.
The judge also adopted Harold Hamm's revised version of
Continental's corporate time line. Reuters reported earlier that
the company changed descriptions of its history on its website
this year in ways that might have helped Hamm's case.
For years, Continental's website said its highly profitable
move into the Rocky Mountain region came in 1993, five years
after the Hamms wed. Recently it was changed to say the move
happened in 1987, before the marriage.
"Continental began its move to the Rocky Mountain region
prior to the marriage. Continental began work on acquiring
leases in the region in 1987," Haralson found.
The judge largely rejected the testimony of Sue Ann's
expert witnesses, who told the court that nearly all of
Continental's growth was the result of Hamm's deft management.
"It looks to me that Judge Haralson took a narrow view of
the identifiable appreciation of the Continental shares due to
Hamm's efforts," said Barbara Atwood, a professor emerita of
family law at the University of Arizona. "And he didn't seem to
be impressed with many of Mrs. Hamm's witnesses."
A rise in oil prices, and new technologies that helped
propel profits, were beyond Harold Hamm's control. Haralson also
wrote that "team work has been a common theme around
Continental," and found that Hamm had played "a more limited
role" in operations since Continental's 2007 initial public
offering.
The ruling also suggests that, at least during some periods,
Continental's board had a diminished role.
It references company documents showing that eight people
were named to the board in the late 1990s or early 2000s. Four
of the former directors testified that they had no recollection
of sitting on the board; two others couldn't recall when they
joined.
"I'm surprised by the low value of the award to Sue Ann,"
said Ilan Hirschfeld, a marital dissolution expert in New
Jersey. "The ruling says that Harold Hamm played the major
decision-making role, a dominant role, and some within his
company said it was too dominant."
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Douglas Royalty)