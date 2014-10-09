Oct 9 Thursday marked the end of the epic
nine-week divorce trial of Oklahoma's richest man, oil magnate
and Continental Resources Chief Executive Harold Hamm.
With billions of dollars of company wealth at stake, the
unusually secretive trial could end with the largest divorce
judgment in history.
During the proceedings, lawyers for Harold Hamm and his wife
of 26 years, Sue Ann Hamm, presented starkly different views of
how much wealth should be divided by the court. The money is
mostly tied up in a 68 percent stake in Continental, whose
shares are in Harold's name.
Expert witnesses for Sue Ann Hamm, a former attorney at
Continental, pressed the court to divide as much as $17 billion
in wealth that has accrued in Harold's shares of the company
since 1988, when she married Harold.
Such a multibillion-dollar award could force Harold Hamm to
liquidate a significant portion of his Continental shares,
eroding his control of one of America's fastest-growing energy
companies. Continental is a leading driller in the Bakken
oilfield of North Dakota and Montana.
Harold's side contends his wife deserves almost none of it.
According to a filing in the case, his position was that
"virtually all of CLR's (Continental's) appreciation is the
result of passive factors," which under Oklahoma law means he
should get to keep the wealth.
Harold, widely regarded as one of the most successful CEOs
in the current U.S. shale-drilling boom, has argued that his
"active" contributions to Continental's growing wealth during
the marriage have been minimal.
If Oklahoma County Judge Howard Haralson agrees with
Harold's argument that Continental's wealth accrued through
factors beyond his control, such as rising oil prices, he may
not have to share the wealth with Sue Ann.
Whether the judge will buy that is uncertain, given the
importance Harold's own company has attributed to him in the
past: In one example, Continental's public relations staff
wrote that "Harold's vision has led Continental to become a
first mover in the oil and gas industry," according to a court
filing.
The Oklahoma oil company has taken unusual measures that may
have helped Harold play down his role. Last month, Reuters
reported that Continental had rewritten its corporate history on
the firm's website, striking references to the company being
first to discover a major oilfield or to deploy new technology,
and moving dates for company decisions that proved highly
lucrative, to before the couple wed.
Judge Haralson must now pour over thousands of pieces of
evidence and deliver a judgment in the case that a court filing
described as "matrimonial litigation of unprecedented scope and
complexity."
Most filings and hearings in the case have been kept
closed. Haralson said on the trial's opening day that he was
worried public disclosure of Continental's confidential
information ran the risk of "destroying" the company.
On Wednesday, Reuters filed a motion to open the courtroom
and unseal the transcripts, citing the public's First Amendment
rights to attend public hearings.
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)