UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 11 Hammerson PLC : * Hammerson to acquire leeds' Victoria quarter * Exchanged contracts to acquire the Victoria quarter in leeds for £136 million
from Kennedy Wilson on behalf of Bank of Ireland Private Banking.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts