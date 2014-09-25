UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Sept 25 Hammerson Plc
* Proposed placing
* Proposed placing to fund attractive opportunities in uk prime shopping centre and outlet shopping sector
* Intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately 71.3 million new ordinary shares of 25 pence each in company
* Representing approximately 9.99 per cent. Of company's existing issued share capital
* Acquisition of remaining 40% of highcross shopping centre, leicester it does not own for a total consideration of £180 million representing
* Its intention to commit £100 million of capital to value retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.