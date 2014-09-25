Sept 25 Hammerson Plc

* Total of 71,297,452 new ordinary shares in company ( "placing shares") have been placed by deutsche bank ag

* Raising proceeds of approximately £399.3 million (before expenses)

* Total of 71,297,452 new ordinary shares in company ( "placing shares") have been placed by deutsche bank ag and j.p. Morgan securities plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: